USPS boxes vandalized recently in Pueblo, investigation underway

Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A U.S. Post Office was recently vandalized in Pueblo and an investigation is underway.
An 11 News viewer reached out this week wondering why the collection boxes were closed at the 1022 Fortino Blvd. location. The post office is on the north side of the city. 11 News reached out to USPS and the following explanation was sent to us:
Details on when the collection boxes will be reopened to the public weren’t available.