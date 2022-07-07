USPS boxes vandalized recently in Pueblo, investigation underway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A U.S. Post Office was recently vandalized in Pueblo and an investigation is underway.

An 11 News viewer reached out this week wondering why the collection boxes were closed at the 1022 Fortino Blvd. location. The post office is on the north side of the city. 11 News reached out to USPS and the following explanation was sent to us:

“The collection boxes at 1022 Fortino Blvd were vandalized a few weeks ago. The mail that was damaged was recovered and returned to the sender with a letter explaining that their mail was damaged in our collection box. The Postal Service apologizes to customers for any inconvenience caused as a result of this criminal activity. The U.S. Postal Service as well as the impacted customers are all victims in these acts of vandalism. Postal Service maintenance personnel repair or replace damaged collection boxes as quickly as possible and have reopened the collection boxes yesterday. The Postal Service regrets the amount of time it has taken to repair these boxes. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service encourages anyone who witnesses vandalism to USPS property or mail to call Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.”

Details on when the collection boxes will be reopened to the public weren’t available.

