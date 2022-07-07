Advertisement

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

FILE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard...
FILE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.(Source: KPRC 2 Click2Houston/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican on Thursday claimed the enforcement powers of federal agents, pushing the legal boundaries of Texas’ escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.

The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration laws.

But for more than a year Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavier hand.

Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.

The move raises questions over the training they have to detain and transport migrants and is likely to invite legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Urias
Woman and her boyfriend arrested following the death of a 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs
Crash involving a child and a U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs 7/6/22.
Child hit by U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
Shooting investigation underway south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Gigantic stash of stolen plywood found on El Paso County property
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
57-year-old man accused of strangling another man at nursing home
A picture of local Colorado Springs florist, "A Flower Girl's Dream."
New Colorado retail delivery fee causing issues for small businesses
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
Breaking News Alert.
Body recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say