More people dying on Colorado Springs roads in 2022; On track with record year for most traffic deaths

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People are dying on Colorado Springs roads more than in 2021, and possibly as much as during the deadliest year ever.

Colorado Springs Police data shows 25 traffic deaths thus far in 2022. That’s three more than the same time last year, when 22 traffic deaths were reported thus far. If the alarming trend keeps up, 2022 could be on the same track as 2020 when a record-breaking 51 traffic deaths were recorded in the city.

Colorado Springs police say motorcycle crashes and DUIs are the main things driving numbers up. In fact, more than 1 in 3 motorcycle crash deaths in the state this year have happened in Colorado Springs.

The trend is prompting police to take preventative action. CSPD is now partnering with motorcycle retailers in the area including Harley Davidson, BMW, and Honda to spread safety messages to their customers.

“We’re trying to get them educated .... Educating those buyers about the dangers of driving a motorcycle at a high speed,” said Robert Tornabene with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Of the 25 traffic deaths this year, 14 are confirmed DUIs. That number could rise without more crashes happening, as police await several pending toxicology reports.

“In a majority of the accidents ... we know right now involve alcohol or drugs or a combination of alcohol and drugs as factors,” Tornabene said.

Police expect the current state of the pandemic plays a role in traffic deaths rising, with restrictions being as light as ever in recent months.

“People are a little stir crazy and they’re getting out there and putting themselves at risk ... Everything is re-opened again, and not just here locally but nationally too, you’re seeing more vehicles on the road than ever before,” Tornabene said.

On the state level, traffic death numbers from the Colorado Department of Transportation have remained consistent. State wide, there have been 316 traffic deaths in 2022, just one fewer than the same time in 2021.

