Advertisement

MISSING: Man last seen northeast of Colorado Springs on July 4, in need of medication

Trevon Green.
Trevon Green.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a man who was last seen Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Trevon Green has “diminished mental capacities” and is in need of medication. He was last seen along Ross Lake Drive in the Falcon area northeast of Colorado Springs at about 3 p.m. on July 4. He has a tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck, a photo of Green is at the top of this article.

Call 719-390-5555 with information on his location.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Colorado Payback
Great Colorado Payback: More than $64 million in unclaimed property for Colorado Springs alone
Andrea Serrano
Woman suspected of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Fountain
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Matthew Urias
Woman and her boyfriend arrested following the death of a 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Latest News

Labor Day Lift Off 2021.
Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off introducing new events to combat rising costs
William Plymell
75-year-old Colorado man suspected of sexually assaulting a child for more than 10 years
More storms Thursday
Spotty Storms Thursday
More storms Thursday
Isolated Storms Thursday