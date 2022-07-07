MISSING: Man last seen northeast of Colorado Springs on July 4, in need of medication

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a man who was last seen Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Trevon Green has “diminished mental capacities” and is in need of medication. He was last seen along Ross Lake Drive in the Falcon area northeast of Colorado Springs at about 3 p.m. on July 4. He has a tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck, a photo of Green is at the top of this article.

Call 719-390-5555 with information on his location.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Trevon Green is a missing and endangered adult from the Falcon area. If you see him please call @EPCSheriff at 719-390-5555 immediately. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Bg7AEmMjpZ — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.