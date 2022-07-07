Man suspected of taking fentanyl while crashing into cop cars in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges after allegedly popping pills while crashing into police officer’s cars in Fountain.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 10:15 in the morning. Fountain Police are reporting they were trying to make contact with three people sitting in a stolen vehicle close to Royalty Place and Windsor Lane. The neighborhood is east of I-25 just north of Santa Fe Avenue.

“Upon contact, the vehicle attempted to flee intentionally striking patrol cars,” part of a news release reads. “The driver began ingesting what appeared to be Fentanyl pills while not listening to officers’ commands. Officers were able to block the vehicle in and take the driver and two passengers into custody. Officers located approximately 2000 suspected fentanyl pills, 2 handguns, 10 grams of suspected Methamphetamine and approximately $12,000 in cash.”

Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Troy McKibben. McKibben had active warrants for vehicular eluding, theft, motor vehicle theft, trespassing, ID theft, possession of financial documents and multiple drug charges. After Wednesday’s incident, McKibben was charged with possession of more than 50 grams of suspected fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, motor vehicle theft and criminal mischief.

The male passenger was identified as 39-year-old Jason Crumpler. Crumpler was booked on warrants for traffic offenses, kidnaping, shoplifting and eluding an officer. A woman was in the car was released.

All three people in the car were from the Western Slope are of Colorado to include Delta, Montrose and Grand Junction.

If you have more information on these suspects that could help investigators you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

