Highway 50 back open Thursday following major flooding

Flooding on Highway 50 at Highway 71 on July 6, 2022.
Flooding on Highway 50 at Highway 71 on July 6, 2022.(Colorado State Patrol Twitter)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:11 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - Ditches brimming with rainwater spilled over onto Highway 50 as heavy storms pounded eastern Colorado Wednesday evening.

At one point, the highway was closed at Steen Avenue in La Junta due to debris and standing water.

CDOT announced the highway was back open just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The rainfall was part of a series of storms that first passed over the Pikes Peak region early Wednesday afternoon and pushed into the eastern plains by nightfall.

Our 11 Breaking Weather team says spotty storms remain possible Thursday but are not expected to be as numerous. Read more here.

