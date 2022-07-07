Advertisement

Florida man sentenced in death threat to Minnesota Rep. Omar

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former Trump supporter to three years of probation and a $7,000 fine for sending an email threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and three other congresswomen.

David George Hannon, 67, also must undergo mental and substance abuse treatment and have no contact with Omar or Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, according to a report in the Tampa Bay Times.

Hannon, who pleaded guilty in April to threatening a federal official, sent the email after the four Democratic lawmakers held a news conference in July 2019 in response to criticism from former President Donald Trump, who said they should “go back” to the “crime-infested places” from which they came.

“He was doing that because Trump told him to,” his daughter, Elizabeth Hannon Dillon, told the judge during the hearing on Wednesday. “He was a Trump supporter and now he regrets it.”

This threat was “heinous and inappropriate in every regard,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said. “This sort of behavior has no place in our society.”

Sentencing guidelines called for about 10 months in prison, but Mizelle noted that a probation officer recommended against prison time, along with Hannon’s expressions of remorse, lack of prior trouble, his age and health problems.

“I’m very, very sorry and very remorseful about my behavior that night,” Hannon said as he stood before the judge, stooped and trembling.

Hannon emailed Omar’s campaign with a subject line that read: “Your Dead You Radical Muslim,” writing that Omar should get more security or she and the other women would be “six feet under.”

Omar’s staff immediately notified federal agents, but the FBI didn’t visit Hannon at his Sarasota home until 19 months had passed and Trump was out of office.

Hannon admitted that he disparaged Omar’s Islamic faith, but the judge declined to apply a hate crime adjustment to Hannon’s sentence, which could have increased the sentencing guidelines.

“I do have remorse that I did target Ms. Omar,” Hannon said. “But I don’t have any hatred toward anyone whether their race, creed, color or nationality. This is the United States of America and whatever people do and say, they have a right to do that. But I had no right to write that email.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Urias
Woman and her boyfriend arrested following the death of a 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Gigantic stash of stolen plywood found on El Paso County property
El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
Shooting investigation underway south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Crash involving a child and a U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs 7/6/22.
Child hit by U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

A 9-year-old boy drowned in a California apartment pool Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
9-year-old boy drowns in apartment pool, police say
Motorists stop for fuel at gas stations in Detroit, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. As Congress and now...
Higher gas prices hurt pockets, make small dent in emissions
There are healthy ways to keep your children busy without breaking the bank.
Healthy ways to beat summer boredom with kids
LVMPD is looking for a suspect that shot and killed horses at Red Rock Canyon.
Man kills 4 horses on same property in consecutive shootings, police say