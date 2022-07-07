Child hit by U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs Wednesday night after she was hit by a U-Haul truck in a parking lot.

The crash was reported to police at about 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of Rebecca Ln. at an apartment complex. The neighborhood is just northeast of Palmer Park off of N. Academy Boulevard. Officers at the scene told 11 News the child is expected to survive.

Last time 11 News checked in with police, the crash was still under investigation and it isn’t clear if anyone will face any charges.

This article may or may not be updated depending on how seriously the child was injured. Her exact age wasn’t shared with the public. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on an incident involving police just off a busy Colorado Springs roadway.

