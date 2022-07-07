Advertisement

Bomb threat at a Colorado college on Thursday prompts evacuation

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a college in Colorado on Thursday.

At about 3 p.m. the following was posted to the Fort Lewis College Facebook page:

“A bomb threat has been made at the Art Building on campus. Please evacuate the Fort Lewis College campus. Police are responding. Investigation is ongoing at this time.”

At about 4:45 p.m. the all clear was given:

“The Fort Lewis College campus is open again, July 7, 2022. Law enforcement investigated a bomb threat to the Art Hall—they did not find a bomb or any evidence of a bomb. Law enforcement is clearing the scene along with Durango Fire. The Art Hall will remain closed for the evening out of an abundance of caution, reopening at 7 a.m. tomorrow. All other parts of campus have reopened for normal operations.”

The college is located in Durango on the southwest side of the state.

It isn’t clear if anyone will face charges tied to the alleged threat.

