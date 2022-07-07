Advertisement

Body recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A body was recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The death could mark the 23rd drowning in Colorado this year. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is still awaiting a cause of death from the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

Rangers were called Thursday afternoon to a report of a missing person in the area of North Sailboard. First responders utilized an underwater drone to recover the body about 17 feet under water. CPW did not share the identity of the missing person.

Earlier this summer, a young couple passed away after their boat capsized on Lake Pueblo. In early June, two people died at Lake Pueblo in less than 24 hours.

Swimming is not allowed at Lake Pueblo outside of a small beach area east of the reservoir. For more on boating safety from CPW, click here.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

