Advertisement

75-year-old Colorado man suspected of sexually assaulting a child for more than 10 years

William Plymell
William Plymell(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo West man is suspected of sexually assaulting a child for more than a decade.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the case with the public Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, 75-year-old William Plymell started sexually assaulting the victim when they were 12 and continued until the victim was 23. Plymell was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and criminal extortion.

While executing a search warrant, detectives also found Plymell was in possession of child porn.

Plymell was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on a bond of $250,000.

If you suspect child abuse you can call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 844-CO-4-Kids.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Colorado Payback
Great Colorado Payback: More than $64 million in unclaimed property for Colorado Springs alone
Andrea Serrano
Woman suspected of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Fountain
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Matthew Urias
Woman and her boyfriend arrested following the death of a 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Latest News

Labor Day Lift Off 2021.
Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off introducing new events to combat rising costs
Trevon Green.
MISSING: Man last seen northeast of Colorado Springs on July 4, in need of medication
More storms Thursday
Spotty Storms Thursday
More storms Thursday
Isolated Storms Thursday