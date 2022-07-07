75-year-old Colorado man suspected of sexually assaulting a child for more than 10 years

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo West man is suspected of sexually assaulting a child for more than a decade.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the case with the public Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, 75-year-old William Plymell started sexually assaulting the victim when they were 12 and continued until the victim was 23. Plymell was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and criminal extortion.

While executing a search warrant, detectives also found Plymell was in possession of child porn.

Plymell was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on a bond of $250,000.

If you suspect child abuse you can call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 844-CO-4-Kids.

