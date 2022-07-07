2022 Miss Colorado is from Colorado Springs

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - Miss Colorado will be representing both the Centennial State and Colorado Springs on the national stage!

Alexis Glover was given the crown of Miss Colorado at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley on Sunday in front of a packed house. She will join Miss Colorado Teen USA, Chloe Fisher of Sterling, in competing at the national pageants later this year.

2022 marks the 71st Anniversary of the MISS USA competition.

The new MISS USA will go on to represent the United States in the MISS UNIVERSE competition, which is televised in over 130 countries worldwide.

