1 person dead after shooting at southeast Colorado Springs mobile home park Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -One person is dead after a shooting at a southeast Colorado Springs mobile home park.

Colorado Springs police responded to El Morro Mobile Home Park, near Chelton and S. Academy, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting. Officers found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Crews tried to save the victim, but he died on scene. The victim has not yet been identified Thursday morning.

Police have not yet released many details including what led up to the shooting, any possible suspect information or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

