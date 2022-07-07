Teen dead after shooting at southeast Colorado Springs mobile home park Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at a southeast Colorado Springs mobile home park.

Colorado Springs police responded to El Morro Mobile Home Park, near Chelton and South Academy, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting. Officers found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Crews tried to save the victim, but he died on scene. The victim was identified by the coroner as 19-year-old Santiago Calleros of Colorado Springs.

Police have not yet released many details, including what led up to the shooting, any possible suspect information, or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

BREAKING: One man is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park near Chelton/S. Academy in COS overnight.



No suspect information available yet. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/TC8wbKEJ2B — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) July 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.