Woman and her boyfriend arrested following the death of a 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police shared some details on the case with the public on Wednesday. According to police, first responders were called on Jan. 13 to attempt life-saving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales. The Crimes Against Children Unit was then notified after Emily was taken to the hospital where she passed away from injuries.

“An autopsy was conducted, followed by an extensive investigative process. On June 14, 2022, Emily’s death was ruled a homicide with multiple blunt force injuries being listed as the cause by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office,” part of a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department reads. “CSPD Detectives continued the investigation in cooperation with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. On June 28, 2022, Crimes Against Children Detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants for both Brianne Escamilla (Age 27), mom, and Matthew Urias (Age 26), mom’s boyfriend, for the charge of CRS 18-3-102 Murder in the 1st Degree.”

Both Escamilla and Urias were taken into custody.

Emily’s death marks the 26th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year.

11 News has requested arrest papers for both suspects.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (719) 444-7000.

