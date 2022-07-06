WATCH: Officials announce one of the biggest fentanyl busts in Colorado history

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - Amid the national war on fentanyl, Colorado is announcing a huge win Wednesday.

In a news conference set to start at 11 a.m., the Drug Enforcement Administration and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are announcing one of the biggest fentanyl seizures in the state’s history.

