Tips for staying safe while exercising outdoors in Colorado heat this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado gym has some tips for staying safe while exercising outdoors in the Colorado heat this summer.

11 News spoke with Life Time, located at 4410 Royal Pine Dr. in Briargate, who has seen an increase in people exercising indoors because of the heat.

“If you are outdoors in the summer, your body is going to be working, your heart is going to be working that much harder to keep you cool. So, the amount of cardiovascular intensity that you’re putting yourself under is going to increase during the summer,” said personal training leader Kevin Spitznagel.

First, Life Time says dehydration is a key factor in heat illness. Drink 16-20 ounces of water for every hour exercising in the sun, in addition to what you already drink daily. Also, eat water-rich foods like fruits, including watermelon, cucumbers and strawberries.

If you are going to exercise outdoors, Life Time recommends working out in the morning or evening, when there is less direct sunlight. In addition, to protect your skin from the sun, wear sunscreen and breathable clothing while exercising.

Try mixing in pool or indoor workouts if you can, and always allow for proper rest after exercising, especially if done in the sun.

“Everybody has some kind of aesthetic goal they want to accomplish. They want to look better, feel better, those things and we like to reverse engineer that. If you focus on your health and well-being, if you focus on keeping your immune system healthy, keeping your body healthy and emphasize those things, you’re going to get all of the aesthetic results, all the aesthetic goals that you want to accomplish,” said Spitznagel.

