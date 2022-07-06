Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available to the public as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting Wednesday evening.

At about 4:15 p.m. the sheriff’s office stated some roads were closed in the area of B Street and Venetucci Boulevard for the investigation. The area is just south of Colorado Springs.

Last time this article was updated at 4:17 p.m., no other details were available. This article will be updated as we work to learn more.

