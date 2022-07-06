Advertisement

Public invited to celebrate hippo’s 1st birthday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - July 20 marks the first birthday for Omo at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!

The hippo has been part of Water’s Edge at the zoo and the public is invited to celebrate the little one’s time in this world with several activities on July 20:

- 10 a.m. to noon - Visit the zoo’s docent booth with animal biofacts to learn more about the natural world.

- 10 a.m. to noon - Make Omo a birthday card.

- 10 a.m. to noon - Visit Children’s Hospital Colorado’s free photo booth.

- 11 a.m. - Enjoy a hippo keeper talk.

- 11:30 a.m. - Sing happy birthday to Omo and watch a very special guest, a Children’s Hospital Colorado patient ambassador, give a ‘birthday cake’ to Omo and his mom, Zambezi.

