Man accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend in Colorado

Yosmy Lorenz Martinez
Yosmy Lorenz Martinez(JCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:26 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is sitting in jail in New Mexico awaiting extradition to Colorado as he is suspected of attempted first-degree murder.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a woman was walking along a trail near the Denver Audubon Nature Center at about 8 p.m. on Sunday covered in blood and dirt. Emergency crews were called to the scene.

“The victim says her ex-boyfriend confronted her when she left her job at 7 p.m. in Denver,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “He told her to get in the car and drove her to the trail. They walked for a few minutes when he pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times. She is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

The sheriff’s office says they were able to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez. Martinez was tracked down by investigators and arrested in New Mexico. As of Tuesday afternoon, Martinez was being held in a detention facility in Colfax County, NM.

