It’s raining fish! Watch as Colorado Parks and Wildlife drop fish from plane

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - If it’s ever been your dream for it to be raining fish at the lake...

Did you know @COParksWildlife stocks high-elevation lakes by airplane?



This video shows Leon Lake being stocked with 12,000 cutthroat trout, about an inch and one-quarter in length. Leon Lake is located on the Grand Mesa at 10,337 feet in elevation. #FishFriday pic.twitter.com/nnNIdB1OBp — CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) July 1, 2022

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that while it looks like a steep drop for the fish, it’s actually perfectly safe.

“Because the fish are small and released along with water, they easily survive their airplane drop,” CPW said.

Over 250,000 cutthroat trout will be “airplanted” into alpine lakes across Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.