It’s raining fish! Watch as Colorado Parks and Wildlife drop fish from plane

Wildlife officers say they'll dropping fish into more than 200 lakes in the mountains in...
Wildlife officers say they'll dropping fish into more than 200 lakes in the mountains in Colorado this summer.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - If it’s ever been your dream for it to be raining fish at the lake...

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that while it looks like a steep drop for the fish, it’s actually perfectly safe.

“Because the fish are small and released along with water, they easily survive their airplane drop,” CPW said.

Over 250,000 cutthroat trout will be “airplanted” into alpine lakes across Colorado.

