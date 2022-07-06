It’s raining fish! Watch as Colorado Parks and Wildlife drop fish from plane
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - If it’s ever been your dream for it to be raining fish at the lake...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that while it looks like a steep drop for the fish, it’s actually perfectly safe.
“Because the fish are small and released along with water, they easily survive their airplane drop,” CPW said.
Over 250,000 cutthroat trout will be “airplanted” into alpine lakes across Colorado.
