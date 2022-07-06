Advertisement

Highest looping roller coaster in the U.S. to open in Colorado this weekend

Defiance Roller Coaster at Glenwood Caverns.
Defiance Roller Coaster at Glenwood Caverns.(Media handout Acclimate Public Relations)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS , Colo. (KKTV) - A record-breaking roller coaster is scheduled to open in Colorado this weekend!

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is now home to the highest looping roller coaster in the United States. The ride sits on Iron Mountain at about 7,132 feet above sea level. The coaster is scheduled to open July 9 inside the park located at 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Rd. in Glenwood Springs.

Some quick stats about the new attraction:

-Drop: 102.3-degree, 110-foot freefall

-Length: 56 seconds

-Speed: Tops out at 56 miles per hour

Officials add the coaster, named Defiance, includes the steepest freefall drop in the western U.S.

