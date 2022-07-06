Advertisement

Gigantic stash of stolen plywood found on El Paso County property

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing trailer led law enforcement to a massive haul of stolen plywood Tuesday.

The trailer had been taken from a construction site in Colorado Springs but had a tracking device on it, which led a police officer to an address on Tamlin Road just outside the city. There, the officer found the trailer -- and more than 1,000 sheets of plywood.

“Officer Gilmore located the trailer in the backyard of a residence with approximately 100 sheets of oriented strand board (OSB or plywood) on the trailer. He also observed a storage shed holding approximately 1,000 more OSB,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Investigators believe the boards were stolen from numerous construction sites across Colorado Springs and El Paso County in recent weeks.

“Further investigation led to a search warrant to recover the OSB which was approximately 1,030 boards valued between $40,000 and $60,000,” the lieutenant said.

There was so much plywood, it took two full-size 18-wheelers to remove the boards from the property.

Detectives say they have several leads on suspects but have not made any arrests.

