Dog dies following a small house fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is dead following a small fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting they were called to a home at 6465 Wolf Gulch Dr. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. At least one dog was found deceased in the home. On person who was passing by was evaluated for minor smoke inhalation. CSFD shared the update just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #Fireextinguished E21,E15,T19,HR17,BC2,BC3

6465 WOLF GULCH DR

STRUCTURE FIRE - SINGLE RESIDENTIAL- small fire was found extinguished but there is damage to the house. No injuries to occupants or firefighters. pic.twitter.com/9z6EQwyptj — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 6, 2022

