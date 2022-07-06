Advertisement

Dog dies following a small house fire in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is dead following a small fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting they were called to a home at 6465 Wolf Gulch Dr. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. At least one dog was found deceased in the home. On person who was passing by was evaluated for minor smoke inhalation. CSFD shared the update just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Colorado Payback
Great Colorado Payback: More than $64 million in unclaimed property for Colorado Springs alone
Andrea Serrano
Woman suspected of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Fountain
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Woman accused of using bear spray on a crowd during 4th of July event in Colorado

Latest News

7/4/22.
WATCH: Cowboy Brad describes the moment a curious elk in Estes Park listened in on his show
Omo's 1st birthday party!
Public invited to celebrate hippo’s 1st birthday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Matthew Urias
Woman and her boyfriend arrested following the death of a 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs
Backpack Bash 2022
KKTV helps kick of Backpack Bash 2022 Wednesday