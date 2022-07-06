Advertisement

Backpack Bash 2022 kicks off to help students in El Paso County

KKTV is kicking off this years backpack bash, to donate school supplies for children in need.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - COSILoveYou has partnered with KKTV 11 News for their annual Backpack Bash. This drive helps thousands of kids in our community be ready for the upcoming school year.

“The backpack bash is a collaboration of businesses, organizations, churches, nonprofits and just a community as a whole, that all come together to support students in need this year as they prepare to go back to school,” says Molly Jacobs, from COSILoveYou.

Community members can donate a variety of items, but right now the biggest need is backpacks. For a list of things you can donate, click here.

Last year, COSILoveYou was able to help nearly 12,000 kids with supplies before the school year and this year they hope to do the same. Organizers tell 11 News this is one of their favorite parts of the year.

“I don’t know about you but when I think about going back to school, as a kid one of my favorite parts was always picking up my backpack and organizing my school supplies. Just that act of preparing to go back to school stirs up some excitement and helps me have a great start to the school year. That is really our goal for the backpack bash,” says Jacobs.

There are several locations across Colorado Springs where you can donate, including Walmart locations. You can also click here for more ways to donate to this year’s Backpack Bash.

The drive goes until July 17 and the supplies will be given out at a carnival themed event on July 30, 2022 and August 6, 2022. This event is free to attend.

