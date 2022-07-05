Advertisement

Woman suspected of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Fountain

Andrea Serrano
Andrea Serrano(Fountain Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A 31-year-old woman is suspected of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Fountain Police shared details on the case with the public Tuesday evening. According to police, the department started investigating 31-year-old Andrea Serrano after receiving a tip on June 27. Serrano was arrested on Tuesday after “confirming” she had a relationship with the teen, according to police.

Serrano is charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child.

If you have information on this crime, you’re asked to call (719) 390-5555.

To report child abuse in Colorado, call 844-CO-4-Kids.

