Woman accused of using bear spray on a crowd during 4th of July event in Colorado

(KTUU)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing five counts of assault, among other charges, after she allegedly used bear spray on a crowd in Trinidad.

The Trinidad Police Department is reporting they were called to the Central Park Baseball Stadium Monday night at about 9:19 p.m. There we reports of someone using pepper spray at a fireworks display. When officers arrived, they identified the suspect as Korie Howlett. According to police, Howlett was armed with a can of bear attack deterrent.

“Howlett stated that she had the spray with her because of an unrelated incident that involved stalking between her and an ex-boyfriend and she only had the spray to defend herself,” part of a news release reads. “At this point in time officers noted the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from Howlett’s breath and it appeared that Howlett was under the influence of alcohol.”

Witnesses told police Howlett had been shouting obscenities prior to the bear spray incident. When multiple people at the event asked her to be quiet or leave, she reportedly refused to stop and started spraying people “without being provoked.”

Howlett is charged with attempted assault, five counts of assault, one count of child abuse and one count of disorderly conduct.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call 719-846-4441.

