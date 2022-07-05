Advertisement

Victim pistol-whipped during robbery in north Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:37 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four men held a victim at gunpoint for pistol-whipping and then robbing them in a parking lot Monday.

The crime happened in broad daylight in a parking lot off North Academy and Montebello. All involved including the victim left the scene before officers arrived, but the entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras at a nearby business.

As of Tuesday morning, police say they do not have suspect descriptions. Anyone who was in the area around 3:10 p.m. and has information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

