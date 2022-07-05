Special Olympics Colorado license plates available

DENVER (KKTV) - Special Olympics Colorado license plates are now available.

The organization shared details on how to obtain one on their website. The plates are being offered following legislation crafted by several lawmakers:

-Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder)

-Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale)

-Rep. Lisa Cutter (D-Evergreen)

-Rep. Judy Amabile (D-Boulder)

Click here for information on how to donate and receive a plate.

