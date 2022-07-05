Advertisement

Nearly 100 stray dogs brought into shelters in Pueblo and Colorado Springs over 4th of July weekend

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region tips for keeping your pets safe during the Fourth of...
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region tips for keeping your pets safe during the Fourth of July.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the holiday weekend winds down, Colorado shelters are dealing with a larger influx of stray animals. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) reported 91 stray dogs being brought in since Saturday, July 1. Nearly 30 of those were from the 4th of July alone.

That’s for both the Colorado Springs and Pueblo locations.

Colette Bradley from HSPPR told 11 News that this is more than the past two weekends put together. A total of 38 dogs were brought into both locations on the weekend of June 18, and 30 were brought in on the weekend of the 25.

In past years, the Humane Society has said fireworks are one of the main reasons for runaway pets.

IF YOU LOST A PET:

-If your pet is lost, HSPPR has resources to help you find them. You can head to hsppr.org/lost and fill out a report.

-In the past, experts have recommended posting photos of your pet on social media, along with your contact information. You can also stop by the humane society’s building and search for your pet.

IF YOU FIND A STRAY PET:

-If you find a stray animal, you can bring them to HSPPR if you are comfortable and it seems safe. Otherwise, you can call animal control at (719) 473-1741.

-HSPPR’s lost pet report page, hsppr.org/lost, can also be used to fill out a “found” report.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly forcing his way into 5 apartments, assaulting multiple residents
Fireworks at Weidner Field
WATCH: Colorado Springs 4th of July firework show at Weidner Field
A Colorado Springs police officer blocking 19th Street south of the scene of a standoff on July...
Suspect dead after standoff in Old Colorado City
2 inmates die in 12-hour period at El Paso County jail
Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake...
Salt Lake City replacing fireworks with laser light show over Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

Woman accused of using bear spray on a crowd during 4th of July event in Colorado
Storms hanging around, heat for the weekend!
Hot trend with storms
Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist along Highway 96 in Pueblo County on July 4, speed a suspected factor
Around 8 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Police closed northbound Powers Boulevard at Aeroplaza...
1 killed, 1 injured following head-on crash in Colorado Springs