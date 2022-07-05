Nearly 100 stray dogs brought into shelters in Pueblo and Colorado Springs over 4th of July weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the holiday weekend winds down, Colorado shelters are dealing with a larger influx of stray animals. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) reported 91 stray dogs being brought in since Saturday, July 1. Nearly 30 of those were from the 4th of July alone.

That’s for both the Colorado Springs and Pueblo locations.

Colette Bradley from HSPPR told 11 News that this is more than the past two weekends put together. A total of 38 dogs were brought into both locations on the weekend of June 18, and 30 were brought in on the weekend of the 25.

In past years, the Humane Society has said fireworks are one of the main reasons for runaway pets.

IF YOU LOST A PET:

-If your pet is lost, HSPPR has resources to help you find them. You can head to hsppr.org/lost and fill out a report.

-In the past, experts have recommended posting photos of your pet on social media, along with your contact information. You can also stop by the humane society’s building and search for your pet.

IF YOU FIND A STRAY PET:

-If you find a stray animal, you can bring them to HSPPR if you are comfortable and it seems safe. Otherwise, you can call animal control at (719) 473-1741.

-HSPPR’s lost pet report page, hsppr.org/lost, can also be used to fill out a “found” report.

