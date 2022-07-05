Man tased following a chase in Baca County

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing multiple charges following a chase in Baca County on Saturday.

The Baca County Sheriff’s Office shared some details on the chase with the public on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Anthony Marquez was travelling southbound on Highway 287 near Lamar at about 5:20 in the morning on Sunday and refused to pull over for law enforcement officers. Multiple deputies, including Sheriff Aaron Shiplett, were part of the chase.

“The suspect turned on numerous Baca County dirt roads and was ultimately forced to a stop before being able to return to a busy highway where there was a greater risk to the general public,” part of a post on Facebook by the Baca County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The suspect physically resisted the arrest but through the application of a Taser device and proper physical force tactics the driver was taken into custody without substantial injury.”

No deputies were injured during the chase. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Marquez from Bristol. Marquez was taken into custody for numerous warrants, a felony parole violation along with new charges from Sunday morning’s chase.

