Man found stabbed multiple times at Colorado Springs business

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was stabbed multiple times during a scuffle Monday night.

Officers found the victim inside a bathroom at a business near North Nevada and Fillmore. The stabbing occurred elsewhere, but the victim went into the business afterward to get help, police said.

“The victim stated an argument began with the suspect due to a previous theft incident involving the parties. The argument then turned into a physical altercation and the suspect began to stab the victim with a large knife,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The suspect fled the area and has not been located at the time of this writing. Police say the suspect and victim know each other.

The victim’s condition is unknown as of Tuesday morning.

