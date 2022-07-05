Advertisement

Illegal fireworks continue to go off despite nearby brush fire in Colorado neighborhood

Illegal fireworks in Aurora area
Illegal fireworks in Aurora area
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:19 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fireworks may be the culprit behind an explosive brush fire that threatened a neighborhood on the outskirts of Aurora Monday night.

Firefighters responded to Himalaya Way on the east side of the city just after 7:30 p.m. on reports of a sizable smoke plume visible for blocks. Fueled by gusty winds, the fire was sweeping across an open space in the subdivision when crews got on scene. More resources were immediately called in.

Thanks to an aggressive attack, crews were able to halt the fire’s progress and protect all of the nearby houses.

Video taken by South Metro Fire Rescue

As firefighters battled the blaze, illegal fireworks continued to go off in the nearby neighborhood.

Shortly after the above tweet, South Metro updated that it had learned from witnesses fireworks had been going off since just before the fire started.

“Witnesses saw aerial fireworks over the Spring Creek Park open space just before the fire started and rapidly spread,” South Metro wrote in a followup tweet.

