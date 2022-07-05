Illegal fireworks continue to go off despite nearby brush fire in Colorado neighborhood

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fireworks may be the culprit behind an explosive brush fire that threatened a neighborhood on the outskirts of Aurora Monday night.

Firefighters responded to Himalaya Way on the east side of the city just after 7:30 p.m. on reports of a sizable smoke plume visible for blocks. Fueled by gusty winds, the fire was sweeping across an open space in the subdivision when crews got on scene. More resources were immediately called in.

Update: 3rd Alarm Fire with homes threatened. Firefighters actively battling this fast moving fire. Gusty outflow winds making the operations especially challenging and dangerous. @ArapahoeSO @AuroraFireDpt pic.twitter.com/QXdROcs6eC — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022

Thanks to an aggressive attack, crews were able to halt the fire’s progress and protect all of the nearby houses.

Video taken by South Metro Fire Rescue

As firefighters battled the blaze, illegal fireworks continued to go off in the nearby neighborhood.

The good news - This fire is 100% contained.



The bad news - Illegal fireworks use continues to increase.



Fire investigators are on scene working to determine what sparked this fire. We ask the community to please help us by preventing any more fires from happening. pic.twitter.com/YwHYxfFSz7 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022

Shortly after the above tweet, South Metro updated that it had learned from witnesses fireworks had been going off since just before the fire started.

“Witnesses saw aerial fireworks over the Spring Creek Park open space just before the fire started and rapidly spread,” South Metro wrote in a followup tweet.

Update: Witnesses saw aerial fireworks over the Spring Creek Park open space just before the fire started and rapidly spread. Several crews from @AuroraFireDpt @ArapahoeSO Wildland Team and SMFR remain on scene extinguishing hot spots. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022

