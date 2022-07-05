‘I just want it back’: Owner offers $10,000 for return of stolen Torah

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - A New York man who travels to Las Vegas every year for a jewelry convention is offering a cash reward for the return of his Torah, which was stolen in June.

Jack Abraham has traveled to Las Vegas for the jewelry convention JCK at the Venetian Expo for several decades, and every year he brings his traveling Torah.

“It was dedicated to the entire community of jewelry shows,” Abraham said.

The compact Torah helps fill the Jewish required religious reading on the road.

It’s been all over the world with Abraham and at every special occasion.

“It’s been to Israel for my grandson’s bar mitzvah, it’s been at the weddings of my son, my daughters and the birth of my grandkids,” Abraham said.

It was stolen in June. Abraham said it was left inside the Venetian Expo for the next reading, where dozens in the Jewish community at the convention take part.

Abraham said surveillance captured a man take the Torah out in a suitcase.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they have not arrested anyone, and told KVVU the case is being investigated as grand larceny.

Abraham is offering $10,000 to get it back.

“I just want it back,” Abraham said. “Take the $10,000. Please, bring it back. I’m not going to press charges.”

Abraham said the Torah is a family heirloom and represents his family. He has pictures of several of his grandchildren holding the Torah.

“They all identify with it. All my kids say, ‘How did this happen?’” Abraham said.

You can contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department if you have information on this case.

