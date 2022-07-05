Advertisement

I-70 in Colorado closed Tuesday due to flash flood warning through Glenwood Canyon

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A stretch of I-70 in the Rocky Mountains was closed in Colorado Tuesday over concerns tied to a flash flood warning.

The closure was announced by CDOT at about 3:15 p.m. for I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero. It is in effect until about 5 p.m.

Click here for information on an alternate route.

Mudslides occurred in July of 2021 that prompted safety closures for about two weeks. The mudslides are a result of the Grizzly Creek burn scar in the area.

This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.

A similar closure was put in place back on June 27.

Follow CDOT for updates:

