Great Colorado Payback: More than $64 million in unclaimed property for Colorado Springs alone

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have unclaimed property and you don’t even know it.

The Colorado Department of Treasury is trying to get the word out about the “Great Colorado Payback.” The program is run through Colorado’s Unclaimed Property Division. Just in the City of Colorado Springs alone, there are 576,662 claims available, representing $64,930,768 in cash, 433 tangibles from safety deposit boxes, and 36,731,451 shares available. Essentially, the program’s purpose is to get lost or forgotten assets back to their rightful owners. The organization holding the original obligation is required to make every effort to contact the owner and establish activity. If they are not able to make contact, that asset is reported to the state of the owner’s last known address.

Click here for more on the program. You are able to search using your name or business name and then have to “claim” any unclaimed property that belongs to you.

The division recently mailed “proactive checks” that can be cashed.

See some examples below of letters notifying people of unclaimed property:

Unclaimed property notification in Colorado.
Unclaimed property notification in Colorado.(Colorado Department of the Treasury)

