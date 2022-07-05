Advertisement

Four Vietnam War veterans to receive Medal of Honor

Photo of Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5...
Photo of Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis M. Fujii and retired Major John J. Duffy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:10 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to four Vietnam War veterans.

Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis M. Fujii and retired Major John J. Duffy all served in the U.S. Army.

Kaneshiro, who will receive his medal posthumously, saved his fellow soldiers by enabling his platoon to withdraw from a village while under attack. He died the following year in battle as a result of a gunshot wound.

Birdwell was wounded in a separate battle while saving his tank commander’s life. He continued to fight and refused evacuation until he was ordered to tend to his wounds.

Fujii will receive his medal for serving aboard a helicopter ambulance during an evacuation mission. He continued fighting for 17 hours while wounded.

Duffy was wounded twice while battling enemy forces for two days in 1972, refusing evacuation and continuing to fight.

