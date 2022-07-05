Extra law enforcement patrolling for DUI’s

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies across the state are monitoring the streets for DUI drivers.

Troopers tell 11 News this is the time of year when they pull over an increased amount of impaired drivers. Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News if you are pulled over for drinking, you will be arrested, have to do a chemical test, will have your vehicle impounded and have to pay up to about $13,000 in fines and fees.

Trooper Lewis and Lieutenant James Allen with Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News they are adding extra patrol on the roadways tonight. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, in 2021, law enforcement across 94 agencies were patrolling the roads across the state. Altogether, they arrested 171 impaired drivers; 34 of these arrests were by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Lt. James Allen tells 11 News they are doubling up on their DUI enforcement over the entire weekend. Lt. Allen says they started last Friday at 6:00pm and will have extra enforcement in place until Tuesday, July 5th at 6:00am.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reports El Paso County has having the third highest impaired driving fatalities in the state. Trooper Lewis tells 11 News this can always be prevented.

“It’s too far too serious of a poor decision to make,” said Trooper Lewis. “It is a decision. Every time somebody gets behind the wheel after they have been consuming something and they make that selfish choice for themselves and other people, they put so many people at risk. It’s a choice but it’s a bad choice.”

Trooper Lewis recommends having a buddy system as you go out tonight. Take an Uber or Lyft if you have had too much to drink. Trooper Lewis tells 11 News if you take the chance of drinking intoxicated and get pulled over, you will go to jail.

