Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist along Highway 96 in Pueblo County on July 4, speed a suspected factor

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash along Highway 96 in Pueblo County on Monday. Speeding is a possible factor.

Pueblo Police received the call just before 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 96. The area is east of Pueblo and just north of Fowler. According to Pueblo Police, the motorcyclist hit a guardrail and was thrown from the bike.

The male motorcyclist died at the scene. Investigators with the Pueblo Police Department believe “excessive speed” could have been a contributing factor to the crash.

The motorcyclist has not been publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.