Advertisement

Colorado funeral home owner pleads guilty in body sales case

Photo courtesy 11 News partner KKCO.
Photo courtesy 11 News partner KKCO. (KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court.

Megan Hess faces a maximum sentence on 20 years after Tuesday’s plea, The Daily Sentinel reports. U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families’ knowledge. Hess and Koch were charged in 2020 with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials.

The women operated the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home as well as Donor Services in Montrose.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly forcing his way into 5 apartments, assaulting multiple residents
Fireworks at Weidner Field
WATCH: Colorado Springs 4th of July firework show at Weidner Field
A Colorado Springs police officer blocking 19th Street south of the scene of a standoff on July...
Suspect dead after standoff in Old Colorado City
2 inmates die in 12-hour period at El Paso County jail
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert KKTV.
I-70 in Colorado back open Tuesday night following flash flood warning through Glenwood Canyon
Andrea Serrano
Woman suspected of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Fountain
Special Olympics Colorado.
Special Olympics Colorado license plates available
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
WATCH: Illinois officials to hold second presser on deadly Independence Day parade shooting