Colorado fire department responds to 17 fires possibly started by fireworks on July 4
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Colorado were busy on July 4, especially in crews at West Metro Fire covering areas in Douglas and Jefferson Counties.
West Metro Fire is reporting they had to respond to 17 fires on July 4 that were potentially sparked by fireworks. Thankfully, no injuries were reported and no structures were lost. There were at least two instances where embers from fireworks fell into pickup truck beds and started a fire. One fire burned about 1/4 of an acre at Coyote Gulch Park. A total of four suspects were identified and ticketed.
“In most years, we see an average of six fireworks-caused fires,” West Metro Fire wrote on Twitter. “This year- it was three times that.”
