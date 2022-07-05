Advertisement

1 killed in north Pueblo shooting

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on the north side of Pueblo early Tuesday.

Officers were on their way to a reported disturbance on Bonnymede Road at 3:50 a.m. when 911 calls starting coming in reporting gunshots. Police found a man at the scene who had been shot at least once and rushed him to the hospital. He died a short time later.

At the time of this writing, detectives have not released any suspect information or any further details about the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130.

