2 inmates die in 12-hour period at El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two inmates died within 12 hours at the El Paso County jail.

The sheriff’s office said the first inmate was found unconscious in her cell around 9:15 Sunday night. Despite life-saving efforts by jail staff and, later, EMTs and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the inmate could not be revived.

Just after 7:30 the following morning, jail staff found a second inmate unresponsive in his cell. First responders were unable to resuscitate him and he died in the cell.

The deceased have not been identified at the time of this writing. One of the inmates was a woman and the other was a male.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will determine cause of death.

