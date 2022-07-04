Colorado Springs Philharmonic to play concert on 4th of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Philharmonic is celebrating the Fourth of July! This year is something new, the Star Spangled Symphony! The event includes an indoor concert at the Pikes Peak Center while on the outside of the center is the “July 4th Block Party.”

The party will include food vendors and beer garden while the concert is broadcast outside on the north lawn. The block party on Monday is from 3:30 until 7 p.m.

The concert on July 4 starts at 4:30 p.m. and is scheduled to last about 80 minutes. Music on the program features patriotic favorites like the 1812 Overture, The Olympic Spirit, America the Beautiful and others. The concert is free and is open to the public, but all the tickets have been given out as of now. You can still watch the concert at the top of this article or by clicking here.

Fireworks are still planned throughout the city and several radio stations will broadcast music during the fireworks. To see where the fireworks can be seen, here is the map:

Symphony On Your Porch 2022 fireworks locations. (The Sports Corp/Google)

-Banning Lewis Ranch (open to the public)

-The Broadmoor

-The Club at Flying Horse

-City of Colorado Springs Fire Department Complex

-Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (open to the public)

-Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

-Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch (open to the public)

-Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

-Rocky Mountain Vibes (open to the public)

