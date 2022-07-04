Advertisement

Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly forcing his way into 5 apartments, assaulting multiple residents

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man barged into five different apartments and assaulted multiple people before police officers and a canine detained him Sunday night.

Residents at an apartment building on La Salle Street just east of Union began calling 911 just before 9:30 p.m. as the suspect went from unit to unit, kicking down each door.

“The suspect damaged property and assaulted two residents,” police said.

After breaking into the fifth apartment, the suspect left the building but hung around in the complex parking lot.

“Multiple officers including K-9 responded. K-9 officer and other officers located the suspect at another apartment building in the 1800 block of East La Salle Street,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The suspect was taken in custody without resistance and has been identified as Vladimir Bernard.

Police say Bernard has no known ties to the apartment complex or any of the victims.

