Standoff underway in Old Colorado City; people living near 19th and Landis advised to stay indoors

A Colorado Springs police officer blocking 19th Street south of the scene of a standoff on July...
A Colorado Springs police officer blocking 19th Street south of the scene of a standoff on July 3, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff remains underway in Old Colorado City hours after officers first responded for a possible disturbance.

Police were called to Landis Court and 19th Street sometime before 9:30 a.m. on a possible domestic dispute. The area is located a few blocks north of the King Soopers shopping center. As of 11:45 a.m., the suspect is still refusing to come out.

Neighbors living in the general vicinity are advised to stay inside as a precaution, though a lieutenant tells 11 News the suspect has not made any threats.

“There has been zero communication,” he told 11 News, adding that despite the radio silence, police are pretty certain the suspect remains barricaded in the home and has not snuck out.

SWAT has responded to the scene.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

