Advertisement

Police confirm one person shot in Palmer Park area

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they found a person with a gunshot wound in the Palmer Park area. The person has pretty severe injuries. Police tells us no one is in custody and there is no suspect information to provide at this time.
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they found a person with a gunshot wound in the Palmer...
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they found a person with a gunshot wound in the Palmer Park area. The person has pretty severe injuries. Police tells us no one is in custody and there is no suspect information to provide at this time.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News one person has been shot in the Palmer Park area.

According to police, a disturbance call in the Palmer Park area near North Academy Boulevard in the eastern part of the city, led them to finding a person with a gunshot wound. Police tell 11 News the person that has been shot has been transported to the hospital with severe injuries.

As of right now, Palmer Park is closed in that area. Police tell 11 News no one is in custody and there is no suspect information at this time to report.

Stay with us as we continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they were called to North Chestnut Street around 7:00am....
Police confirm one man has been shot in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
15-month-old child Colorado Springs child dies of Fentynal Overdose
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway in Penrose
Around 8 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Police closed northbound Powers Boulevard at Aeroplaza...
1 killed, 1 injured following head-on crash in Colorado Springs, roads reopened
Generic moose photo.
Colorado wildlife officials issue warning following an incident with a mother moose in Teller County

Latest News

4th of July forecast
Stormy start to July
4th of July forecast
4th of July Forecast
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they were called to North Chestnut Street around 7:00am....
Police confirm one man has been shot in Colorado Springs neighborhood
SEVERAL VICTIMS REACHED OUT TO US AND THERE ARE MAJOR ACCUSATIONS IN THESE DOCUMENTS.
WATCH - Colorado Springs firefighter accused of theft totaling almost $200,000