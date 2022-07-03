Police confirm one person shot in Palmer Park area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News one person has been shot in the Palmer Park area.

According to police, a disturbance call in the Palmer Park area near North Academy Boulevard in the eastern part of the city, led them to finding a person with a gunshot wound. Police tell 11 News the person that has been shot has been transported to the hospital with severe injuries.

As of right now, Palmer Park is closed in that area. Police tell 11 News no one is in custody and there is no suspect information at this time to report.

Stay with us as we continue to update you as we learn more.

