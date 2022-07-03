Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Akron, Ohio, released body camera video of Jayland Walker and confirmed he was unarmed when he was shot and killed by police, WOIO reported.

Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett hosted a press conference Sunday where the footage was shown.

“If Jayland reflects the character of this family, which I continually heard that he did, you raised a good son,” Mylett said as he offered condolences to Walker’s family.

The video’s release comes as demonstrations are taking place around the city, with at least two planned for Sunday. Walker’s family have asked that all demonstrations remain peaceful.

Black Lives Matter Cleveland planned a protest outside the Justice Center. According to Akron NAACP, a march from Quaker Station to Akron City Hall was scheduled immediately after the press conference.

Tensions rose Saturday when police placed barricades in front of department headquarters, in an apparent attempt to keep protestors from the entrance.

The deadly shooting took place June 27 in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood after a short pursuit.

Authorities say the chase began when Walker did not pull over for a traffic stop. According to police, Walker fired a gun from the vehicle before he ran. That is when police say the officers felt threatened and shot Walker.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Dozens and dozens” of shots were fired by at least eight officers, according to sources.

Mylett said Sunday it is also not known how many shots were fired by the officers.

He also said that the medical examiner’s report indicates there were over 60 wounds on Walker’s body.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave.

Police Chief Steve Mylett says the medical examiner's report shows Jayland Walker had over 60 wounds on his body. (Credit: WEWS via CNN Newsource)

Walker’s family and their legal representation were permitted to review the video before it was released to the public.

In a press conference on Thursday, his family called for justice and demanded accountability from the department.

