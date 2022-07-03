1 killed in deadly rollover involving semi-truck in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi-truck lost control on a winding road late Saturday afternoon, causing a deadly collision with two other vehicles.

According to State Patrol, the driver was attempting to navigate a “sweeping” curve while heading north on Highway 69 but took it too wide and ended up in the southbound lane. The semi flipped and rolled on top of a Lincoln Navigator, crushing the driver, then crashed head-on into an oncoming Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Lincoln died at the scene; everyone else involved, including the semi driver, were transported to the hospital with an array of minor to moderate injuries.

The collision happened just south of the town of Westcliffe. Cargo inside the semi spilled all over the highway during the rollover, and it took troopers more than seven hours to clean up.

The victim killed in the crash has only been identified as a 60-year-old man from Westcliffe. The people in the Toyota were a couple in their 20s from Arkansas.

The man behind the wheel of the semi has been identified as a 69-year-old trucker from North Carolina. It’s unknown if he has been cited for the rollover, but troopers say they are investigating whether speeding was a factor.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.