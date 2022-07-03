Advertisement

1 killed in deadly rollover involving semi-truck in Custer County

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi-truck lost control on a winding road late Saturday afternoon, causing a deadly collision with two other vehicles.

According to State Patrol, the driver was attempting to navigate a “sweeping” curve while heading north on Highway 69 but took it too wide and ended up in the southbound lane. The semi flipped and rolled on top of a Lincoln Navigator, crushing the driver, then crashed head-on into an oncoming Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Lincoln died at the scene; everyone else involved, including the semi driver, were transported to the hospital with an array of minor to moderate injuries.

The collision happened just south of the town of Westcliffe. Cargo inside the semi spilled all over the highway during the rollover, and it took troopers more than seven hours to clean up.

The victim killed in the crash has only been identified as a 60-year-old man from Westcliffe. The people in the Toyota were a couple in their 20s from Arkansas.

The man behind the wheel of the semi has been identified as a 69-year-old trucker from North Carolina. It’s unknown if he has been cited for the rollover, but troopers say they are investigating whether speeding was a factor.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they were called to North Chestnut Street around 7:00am....
Police confirm one man has been shot in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway in Penrose
Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
15-month-old child Colorado Springs child dies of Fentynal Overdose
Around 8 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Police closed northbound Powers Boulevard at Aeroplaza...
1 killed, 1 injured following head-on crash in Colorado Springs, roads reopened
Generic moose photo.
Colorado wildlife officials issue warning following an incident with a mother moose in Teller County

Latest News

Colorado Springs police tell 11 News they found a person with a gunshot wound in the Palmer...
One injured after shooting in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they found a person with a gunshot wound in the Palmer...
Police confirm one person shot in Palmer Park area
4th of July forecast
Stormy start to July
4th of July forecast
4th of July Forecast