Police confirm one man has been shot in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police tells 11 News a man has been shot in a Colorado Springs neighborhood this morning.

Police tell 11 News they were called to North Chestnut Street around 7:00am. This is in a neighborhood off of I-25.

We are still working on getting the condition of the victim and what led up to the shooting this morning. We will update as we learn more.

