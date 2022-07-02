Advertisement

Police confirm one man has been shot in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they were called to North Chestnut Street around 7:00am. This is in a neighborhood off of I-25. Condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they were called to North Chestnut Street around 7:00am....
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they were called to North Chestnut Street around 7:00am. This is in a neighborhood off of I-25. Condition of the victim is unknown at this time.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:15 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police tells 11 News a man has been shot in a Colorado Springs neighborhood this morning.

Police tell 11 News they were called to North Chestnut Street around 7:00am. This is in a neighborhood off of I-25.

We are still working on getting the condition of the victim and what led up to the shooting this morning. We will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 8 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Police closed northbound Powers Boulevard at Aeroplaza...
1 killed, 1 injured following head-on crash in Colorado Springs, roads reopened
Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
15-month-old child Colorado Springs child dies of Fentynal Overdose
False reporting suspect.
False report of an active shooter at Walmart south of Colorado Springs in Fountain leads to an arrest
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Carjacking and short police chase in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon

Latest News

SEVERAL VICTIMS REACHED OUT TO US AND THERE ARE MAJOR ACCUSATIONS IN THESE DOCUMENTS.
WATCH - Colorado Springs firefighter accused of theft totaling almost $200,000
As drivers pack the roads for the Fourth of July, they’re doing so feeling a little extra pain...
Fourth of July travel- what to expect
Generic moose photo.
Colorado wildlife officials issue warning following an incident with a mother moose in Teller County
Prosecutor Jessica Dotter tells 11 News adding the word consent to the law will provide more...
Consent language added to sex assault law in Colorado